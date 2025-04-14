BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 705 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.