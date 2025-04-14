BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,816,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Talen Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ TLN opened at $198.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Talen Energy
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
