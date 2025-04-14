BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 411,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

