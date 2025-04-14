BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,595,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $475.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

