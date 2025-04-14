BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC decreased its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

