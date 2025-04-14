BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

