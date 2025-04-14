BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

DOO opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 12-month low of C$46.04 and a 12-month high of C$102.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

