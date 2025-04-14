Broyhill Asset Management Takes $3.96 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 3.5% of Broyhill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

