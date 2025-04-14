Broyhill Asset Management Purchases Shares of 12,934 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.1% of Broyhill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRL opened at $99.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

