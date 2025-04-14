Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $54.33

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,919,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,243,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after acquiring an additional 847,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,707,000.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $16.84 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

