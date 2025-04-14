Brokerages Set Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Target Price at $24.43

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after buying an additional 2,142,643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

