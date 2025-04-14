Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as low as $178.68 and last traded at $181.58. 8,700,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 31,277,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.94.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.78 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

