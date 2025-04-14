Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

