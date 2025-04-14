Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6,338.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

