Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Braze Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 960,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,551.97. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Braze by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

