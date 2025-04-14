Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

