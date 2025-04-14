Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 38 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $992.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $993.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,072.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

