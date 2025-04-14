Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.14 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

