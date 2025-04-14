Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.