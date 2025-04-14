Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.36 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

