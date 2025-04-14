Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,621 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

