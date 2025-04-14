BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 79,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BWA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.