Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 914.8% in March

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 914.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BOLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 21,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,778. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.