Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BE traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 271,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.