Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.