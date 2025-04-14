Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
Birks Group Company Profile
