BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.82. 19,786,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 23,979,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

