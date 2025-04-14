Best Space Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, United Rentals, Eaton, and Honeywell International are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in space-related activities, such as satellite communications, space exploration, and the development and deployment of space infrastructure. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the broader commercial space sector, which includes both established aerospace firms and new ventures aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for space-based technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $158.49. 17,819,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,175,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $529.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.99. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.11. 4,082,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $185.02. 3,019,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.61. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $589.69. The stock had a trading volume of 679,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,676. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $277.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.18. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $216.49. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

