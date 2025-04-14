Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Mastercard, Citigroup, and Charles Schwab are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by financial institutions that primarily offer banking services such as accepting deposits, providing loans, and managing financial transactions. Investors in bank stocks are typically exposed to risks related to economic cycles and regulatory changes, making the performance of these stocks sensitive to shifts in the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,407,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,858,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $242.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 63,602,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,233,190. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,841,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637,613. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.32 on Friday, hitting $509.66. 3,735,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.27. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $582.23.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 24,756,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 14,847,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

