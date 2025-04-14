Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Cintas Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $206.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

