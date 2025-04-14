Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $776.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $863.06 and its 200 day moving average is $901.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

