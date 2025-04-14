Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,792 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $105.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

