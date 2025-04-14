Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,202,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.55 and its 200 day moving average is $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

