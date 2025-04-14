Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 538 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,915,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,751,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,936,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $28.47 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

