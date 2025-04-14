Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,355 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

