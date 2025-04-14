Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.60% of Berry worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Berry by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 234,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Berry by 441.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 323,855 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 117,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Down 0.4 %

BRY stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.