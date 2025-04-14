Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $249.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.56. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.