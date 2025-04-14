Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $185.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -792.16%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

