Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

