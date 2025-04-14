Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

