Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 921 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

