Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,577 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

