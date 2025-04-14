Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Beam Global Stock Performance
Shares of BEEM opened at $1.76 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global
About Beam Global
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
