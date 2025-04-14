Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of BEEM opened at $1.76 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

About Beam Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beam Global by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

