BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BESIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BESIY traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 10,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $163.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $2.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.32%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

