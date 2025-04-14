Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of BPMUF remained flat at $54.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.