Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of BPMUF remained flat at $54.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

