Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,000 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

