Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,958 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

XNTK stock opened at $180.82 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.