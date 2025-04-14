Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

