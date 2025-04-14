Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,136,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after buying an additional 160,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,836,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $167.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average is $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $198.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.