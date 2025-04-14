Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 377.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.