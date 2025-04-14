Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 594.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

